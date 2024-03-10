Through social networks it was announced that this Sunday, March 10, there was a strong fire in the San Andrés Metla garbage dump, in Cocotitlán, State of Mexicowhich has left a large column of smoke visible for kilometers away.

Shortly before 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, the first images of the fire at the San Andrés Metla garbage dump began to circulate on social networks. These images reveal the magnitude of the incident, which shows which authorities are already working at the site.

Local media reported that so far No deaths have been recorded in the area.it is only known that the fire has managed to consume considerable amounts of garbage, generating environmental and safety concerns.

Until the closing of this note, it has not been announced whether the incident is already under control, so the authorities continue working in the area and in the next few hours they will report the total damage.

Double emergency in CDMX and Edomex

It should be noted that this afternoon a fire in the Nevado de Toluca, as reported by the local council. The Environmental Fire Brigade is working hard to contain the fire in the “La Fábrica” ​​area, in the Santiago Tlacotepec Delegation, which started around 10:00 in the morning.

Local authorities are providing regular updates on the evolution of the fires in San Andrés Metla and Nevado de Toluca through their social networks.