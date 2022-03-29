Being one of the entities at the national level where more cases of femicideat Mexico state reforms to the state Penal Code are put on the table to broaden the criteria that currently typify the illicit.

This is a proposal by the deputy María Luisa Mendoza Mondragón, who also raises the possibility of grant life imprisonment to those found guilty of committing femicide in the State of Mexico.

The objective of expanding the criteria is “to standardize the assessments, currently subjective, by those who dispense justice and avoid impunity,” the official said before her colleagues in the Mexico Congress.

Read more: Confirmed! 3 die from plane crash in Morelos supermarket

It will be femicide if there was violence

During the event, Mendoza Mondrágón lamented that the entity leads the registry of femicides, which in 2021 reached the figure of at least 145 cases. Given this, his proposal proposes to consider “femicide when someone deprives a woman of life for reasons of gender”.

That is to say, when there is background data or means of proof that the asset, prior to the deprivation of life, exerted on the victim any type of violence, be it family, work, school, community, political or any other, Regardless of whether there is a complaint.

The reform would incorporate criteria to consider as femicide that the victim’s body has been exposed, thrown, deposited or displayed in a public placealso if the culprit forced the victim to carry out an activity or work.

Even if the alleged femicide exercised violence on the victim in any form of exploitation or committed acts of hate or misogyny against her, it would also include inflicting infamous, degrading or mutilation of the victim.

Likewise, when there is or has been between any kinship relationship by consanguinity, affinity, work, teaching or any other that shows inequality or the body has been buried or hidden.

The same when acting for reasons of homophobia and when the alleged femicide has used their relationship as driver of a public or private passenger transport vehicle (such as Uber or Didi), tourism or any other modality.

This will also be considered when the victim is a minor or older adultmember of native peoples, pregnant or suffers physical, mental, intellectual or sensory disability, or is in any other special condition.

Read more: They killed him, he just went out to rob me!: mother of a thief cries after he was shot

Finally, the deputy’s proposal that would combat the high cases of femicide in the State of Mexico will be analyzed by the Commissions for the Prosecution and Administration of Justice and Declarations of Alert of Gender Violence against Women for Femicide.