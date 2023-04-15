Toluca, the capital State of Mexico occupies andThe first place at the national level in the crime of femiciderevealed the National Public Security System (SNSP)

Only in the first two months of 2023, the entity registered 18 of 142 cases reported nationwide, according to data from the SNSP.

Likewise, the figures revealed that, at the end of March, Toluca maintains the first position of the 100 municipalities with more femicides in the country.

Also, in general, the Edomex it is located in the first national place of murders of women, in the same period, above Guanajuato, Baja California and Chihuahua.

The Mexican Attorney General’s Office highlighted that the incidence of femicides registered a decrease of 8% in the entitysince 131 events were registered compared to the previous period that corresponds from March 9, 2021 to March 8, 2022, where 143 were recorded, however, the Mexican entity ranks number 13 nationwide with 1.56 cases of femicide per 100,000 inhabitants.

What does the SNSP report reveal?

According to the report, the Mexican capital, between January and February, registered five cases of feminicide and is the highest number in the country for every 100 thousand women.

Likewise, it details that 505,225 women live in Toluca and in that territory, during the first two months of this year, 0.99 femicides were committed for every 100,000 women.

Other municipalities that are in the first places are: Chimalhuacán, with 2 femicides and which is in place 10; then Atizapán de Zaragoza, which is located in 40th place of the first 100 municipalities with 1 case of femicide in 2023.

Only between January and February added 2 thousand 273 complaints for different crimes of gender violence, of which 849 were for sexual abuse, 822 for the crime of sexual harassment, 343 for simple rape and 203 for comparable rape.

At the same time, Edomex registered 18 femicides between January and February58 intentional homicides of women and 40 culpable homicides, to add 116 acts against women in said period.

During 2022, 138 femicides were recorded in the state, with the municipalities of Ecatepec, Valle de Chalco, and Tlalnepantla registering the most cases, with 10, nine, and eight, respectively. In contrast, the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) indicated through a statement that from March 2022 to the same month but in 2023, 110 people were arrested for this crime, in addition it obtained convictions for 85 feminicides.