This Wednesday, the Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) opened a research folder to clarify the discovery of the body of a bagged man and abandoned in the middle of a public thoroughfare in the municipality of Tultitlan.

The discovery of the male body was recently made inside a plastic bag in the vicinity of Prolongación Eje 4 street, at the height of the Lomas de Cartagena neighborhood.

On the bag that housed the human remains of the victim, whose identity is unknown at the moment, a cardboard with threats from a criminal group towards alleged extortionists and kidnappers in the area.

Read more: Suspected femicide of Susana, mother of 3 children, falls in a sack after attending a job interview in Atizapán de Zaragoza

Elements of the FGJEM arrived at the scene and carried out the first inquiries, although no criminal evidence was found in the area and the report of the experts is awaited to determine the cause of the victim’s death.