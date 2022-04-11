The Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) has already opened an investigation folder to determine the motive and identify the alleged aggressors responsible for the family multi-homicide in Tultepec.

And it is that the armed aggression registered during the early hours of this Monday in a home of the La Canana colony left lifeless eight members of a family within their own houseincluding four minors.

The victims were lying on the floor of the rooms, some were wearing pajamas since were executed in their sleep. In one of the rooms, a girl had a minor in her arms, both dead on the body of a woman who visibly protected them with her body at the time of the attack, she had been shot in the head.

While in another of the rooms of the home, among stuffed animals, backpacks and blankets, a minor was found dead on the bed along with two adult women and another girl lying on the floor. In another scene was the lifeless man.

After reporting possible detonations of a firearm inside the house, which at first were considered rockets by the neighbors, authorities arrived at the scene and found seven people dead and an injured woman who survived the assault.

She was transferred to the Vicente Villada hospital in Cuautitlán, but lost her life for hours more due to the severity of her injuries; the final balance of injured people amounted to eight: six women and two men, of these people four were minors.

Taking into account the first statements of neighbors of the place, it follows that various detonations of firearms were heard; In addition to this, personnel from the Prosecutor’s Office inspected the area to locate surveillance cameras and the possibility of a video that captured the aggressors.