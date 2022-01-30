The inspection of three tourist buses that were circulating suspiciously on the Mexico-Cuautla Federal Highway ended in the rescue of 243 migrants, as well as the arrest of the three drivers in the municipality of Tlalmanalco.

Likewise, the elements of the State and Municipal police of Edomex that participated in the operation minutes before midnight this Friday reported that during the arrests the Central Americans broke the windows of the trucks in an attempt to escape, which generated a brawl that ended with a 28-year-old Guatemalan man wounded by a bullet in the shoulder, for which he was transferred to the Hospital de Zentlalpan to be attacked, without his life being in danger.

While after identifying the three trucks in a suspicious attitude while driving on the Mexican Outdoor Circuitthe uniformed officers carried out the verification of the units at kilometer 53 + 500 of the Mexico-Cuautla Federal Highway, in the municipality of Tlalmanalco, at the height of the Christmas Trees bridge.

Also during the arrest of the three drivers, identified as Héctor “N”, 36 years old; Margarito “N”, 30 years old; and Juan “N”, 32, the authorities discovered that the migrants boarded the three units in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapasfrom where they left for the north of the country, where they would cross the border to U.S.

While, after the operation, the more than 200 Central American migrants, as well as the detained drivers, of which one would have tried to escape, and the three tourism units, were transferred to the agency of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) in ChalcoMexico.

Once there, the federal institution initiated the corresponding investigation folder, for the crimes of trafficking in persons and injuries, as well as those that are appropriate, and against those who are responsible.