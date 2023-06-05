Waiting to conclude the count of the 700 polling stations installed in the 125 municipalities of the Mexico state during these elections to meet the next governor, the morenista candidate Delfina Gomez leads with a percentage of 54.2 above Alejandra del Moral with a 45.2.

Of this and in accordance with the trends set by the Preliminary Electoral Results Program (PREP), in which the morenista is positioned with 1 million 254 thousand 584 votes, while the representative of the Va por México coalition has so far 1 million 18 thousand 743 votes.

Given this, Gómez Álvarez celebrated the victory and thanked the Mexican people for their support in this electoral contest: “We won! This is the victory of the Mexican people, we are going to work and govern for the well-being of all,” he assured.

After the exit polls placed her as the winner of the election in the State of Mexico and as the first female governor of the entity, Delfina Gómez, visibly moved, assured that better times would come for all Mexicans.

“It has been 100 long years of corruption and abandonment, but times change and the people organized and won. This conscious people that does not know how to surrender today gave a lesson in dignity, we defeated abandonment and corruption”, emphasized Delfina Gómez.

“Being the first woman to govern this state is a reason to celebrate, but being the first governor of Morena in the State of Mexico is great news for our people and for all working Mexican families,” she asserted.

Likewise, Delfina Gómez asserted that the vast majority of the Mexican people came out to vote with joy and hope to open the doors to change and thanked the citizens for their trust who extended their hand and supported her during the months of the campaign.

“I reiterate my commitment to never betray the trust they have placed in me to make what I offered in the campaign a reality. This heart is beating strong, you put me here and I am going to respond by working hard for the well-being of all citizens,” concluded the next governor of the State of Mexico, Delfina Gómez.