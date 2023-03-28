This Monday, March 27, the program cards were delivered Pension for the Welfare of the Elderly to the beneficiaries of Tenango del Valle, Zinacantepec and Atlacomulco, municipalities in the south of the State of Mexico.

The Secretary of Well-being, Ariadna Montiel, and the federal delegate for Development Programs, Carlos Gonzáles, led the delivery of program cards Pension for the Welfare of the Elderly.

According to Ariadna Montiel, it is expected that this year more than one million 288 thousand 594 older adults in Edomex, with an investment of 37 thousand 111 million, 507 thousand 200 pesos per year to benefit older adults with the delivery of four thousand 800 pesos every two months.

In addition, he affirmed that the budget is guaranteed through transparency in the management of resources and the fight against corruption, which would allow the Welfare Pension to increase by 25% by 2024 and thus reach 6,000 pesos every two months. .

The official highlighted that the State of Mexico is the entity that benefits the most from the Pension for Well-being program for the elderly, since currently almost one million 300 thousand Mexicans They receive this government aid, which, as Montiel rightly points out, is an act of justice and a consecrated right that recognizes a lifetime of work.

Of all the Mexican beneficiaries, more than 20,000 are inhabitants of Atlacomulco, Tenango del Valle or Zinacantepec, the municipalities where the cards were delivered, according to the Welfare Secretariat through a statement.

