The Secretary General of the Government, Ernesto Nemer Alvarez, pointed out that the Government of the State of Mexico is conducting a census to find out the legal status of the affected homes by the detachment of the Cerro del Chiquihuite; that is, to know if it is a private property or an irregular settlement, determine in what conditions they are and, based on these data, make supportive decisions in this regard in conjunction with the Tlalnepantla city council.

The official pointed out that Governor Alfredo Del Mazo Maza instructed that first protect the health and life of the population and then respond to the issue of property of those affected.

Once the population has been evicted, given the risk of a new depletion of the hill and the census is carried out, relevant decisions will be made.

He explained that the state government guarantees that there will be a negotiation with the families of the affected area, in accordance with their conditions to find the best alternatives.

Emphasized that the search and help to those affected continues at this time, but with caution and responsibility so as not to generate more landslides in the area, due to the fractures that the hill is suffering.

“A technical job that is accompanied by social work and economic work,” he said.

Nemer Alvarez gave that it is necessary to know the magnitude of the damage, while the affected families receive food support and shelter.

Tlalnepantla approves redirect 10 million pesos

The Tlalnepantla council approved the redirection of 10 million pesos from the fiscal budget to support 205 families affected by the Cerro del Chiquihuite landslide, of which six families from the Lázaro Cárdenas and Tepeolulco neighborhoods lost their homes and furniture.

The municipal treasurer, Ricardo Santos Arreola, explained that the six families that lost their houses along with their furniture, three of which lived in the Lázaro Cárdenas neighborhood and the other three in Tepeolulco, They will be given 25 thousand pesos and additionally 5 thousand monthly in three exhibitions for the rental of a home.

In the case of the families, who did not lose their home or furniture, but were evacuated due to latent risk, while the hillside stabilization work is being carried out, they will have 5,000 pesos a month for a quarter to also rent a home.

At the council session, a minute’s silence was observed for the landslide victims, Mariana Martínez Rordíguez, 21, and Mía Mayrin Mednoza Campos, 3, as well as the police officer, Fermín Hernández Arana.

