The first count of presidential votes in 2000 showed a negative trend for the PRI, but one of the operators of Francisco Labastida Ochoa He said that we had to wait for the green vote because then the adjustments in the figures could be made. However, the first indications revealed that the countryside had ceased to be the guaranteed silo of PRI votes.

Reading the surveys in the Mexico state should have a strategic thoroughness: the PRI lost the vote of the peasants, the BREAD no longer guaranteed the electoral support of the militant class of the blue corridor and the PRD did not know how to retain the sectors of activists that mobilized the rebellion of Cuauhtemoc Cardenas.

Partly because of Morena’s penetration work, capitalizing on discontent, and partly because of social dynamics, the polls have shown that the traditionalist voters of the PRI, the BREAD and the PRD reconsidered their alliances with welfare programs and the president’s speech Lopez Obrador.

With artificial respiration and brain death, the PRI has sold the idea that the Edomex plaza continues to belong to the so-called Atlacomulco Group that today it is nothing more than an elite of discouraged politicians, in geriatric retirement and without the courage or personal strength to go out and face a new correlation of social forces in the entity that is finding the way to get rid of the ballast that represents the old politics – -to call it somehow– developed by Carlos Hank Gonzalez as chief.

He Atlacomulco Group it was actually a political myth. It was an ambitious style of distribution of places of power between the heads of groups and ex-governors, under the argument that any dissent would benefit the opposition. However, the secret of Atlacomulco Group there was a historical absence of a mass opposition and control of the budget for the PRI purchase of loyalties.

Inside the Atlacomulco Group there was a kind of formal commitment to a mystical degree of a managerial administration of power, but exploiting the political leadership with social coordination, without the opposition providing relief or reasons for its weakening.

In the inevitable process of social and political contradictions, the governor Enrique Pena Nieto he lacked the sensitivity to understand the historical logic of the Atlacomulco Group and he bet Mexico’s carelessness on his presidential ambition, he did not prepare a local successor who represented the interests of that elite and appointed the opportunist Eruviel Avila as successor candidate and there the social and political power network of the Atlacomulco elite was lost.

The Mexican PRI worked without a local logic with Avila and later with Alfredo del Mazo Maza and its pivots were no longer the threads of the social legitimacy that had been woven in the Atlacomulco Groupbut the traditional assistance of the PRI that could not compete with assistance in the PRI mode of Brunette and the president Lopez Obrador.

And as the cherry on the stale Mexican cake, the three parties with histories of strong and historic confrontations sat down to have a coffee and decided to share out the spoils of the state candidacy, but without explaining to the voters the reasons why the three historic adversaries against each other now they were the three friends.

The opposition Mexican coalition did not go beyond a mafia pact that never understood that the three parties had already lost their traditional bases and that BrunettePresident Lopez Obrador and the inertia of government programs of the current six-year term had modified the political sentiments of the Mexicans.

Hence the opposition defeat was more than obvious.

