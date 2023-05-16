The second debate between the candidates for the governorship of the State of Mexico, Delfina Gomez and Alejandra del Moral, It will take place at 8:00 p.m. on May 18.

The Special Committee for the Organization of Debates (CEOD) of the Electoral Institute of the State of Mexico (IEEM) defined, by draw, the topics to be discussed in the Second Debate among the candidates that will be the following and in that order:

Security and Justice

Economy and Employment

Education

Environment and sustainable development

It should be noted that the first two topics correspond to those most voted for by citizens and the rest were chosen by lottery.

Also, it was agreed that the moderator may ask specific questions sent by the publicwhich were compiled through the mini-site for debates provided for this purpose on the IEEM website.

During the development of the Second Debate, the Electoral Councilors and the IEEM Electoral Councilor, the proprietary or substitute representations of the Political Parties before the General Council, the Executive Secretary and the representatives of the candidates before the Committee will be present.

He second debate between the candidates for the Governorship of the State of MexicoPaulina Alejandra Del Moral Candle of the Coalition Goes for the State of Mexico and Delfina Gómez Álvarez of the common candidacy, Together We Make History in the State of Mexico, will be held on May 18 at 8:00 p.m. in the IEEM General Council Room.

The meeting will last 60 minutes and will be broadcast through the Mexiquense System of Public Media (TV Mexiquense), via the Institute’s official YouTube channel, as well as through radio and television stations that decide to reproduce the signal.

For more information, you can consult the accounts of the IEEM institutional networks on YouTube and Facebook (IEEM Official); on Twitter and Instagram identified as @IEEM_MX; call the Electoral Guidance Center (COE) at 800 712 4336 or send a WhatsApp message to 722 784 9978.