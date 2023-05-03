Forensic examinations on the body of Edoardo Zattin, an 18-year-old from Este who died after a boxing match, show a fracture to the cranial case which led to rapid internal bleeding, which turned out to be the cause of death. The young athlete had been violently hit in the left ear during a training session on February 22nd. He staggered, then collapsed to the ground unconscious.

The doctors attempted a neurosurgical operation, but two days later he was declared dead. The Padua prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation to shed light on the matter: Zattin was young and healthy, his cerebral hemorrhage took everyone by surprise. The investigators’ attention immediately turned to the gym, the Monselice Dojo team where the boy trained. That day, like all the other times, the 18-year-old had worn all the necessary protections.

According to what was reconstructed by those present, he would have collapsed to the ground without having received any blows, between one meeting and another. This remains one of the obscure points of the story. The autopsy revealed a lesion to the right side of the brain, according to the doctors appointed by the prosecutor’s office of the Euganean capital it is probable that the cause is a punch received while he was not wearing a protective helmet. The manslaughter investigation is currently without suspects: still proceeding against unknown persons.