Without a shadow of a doubt, the Big Brother VIP is one of the most loved and popular programs in the world of Italian television. Over the last few hours, the mother of Edward Tavassi she became the protagonist of a gesture that no one would ever have expected. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

The Big Brother VIP always gives great twists. Also this year, for the seventh edition of the program there is Alfonso Signorini at the helm of leadership. Most of the time, the famous conductor ends up at the center of gossip due to some of his attitudes. However, this time, the mom of a competitor directly attacked the reality show broadcast on channel 5.

It was Edoardo Tavassi’s mother who took the pebble out of her shoe. She the latter could not help but express a ‘opinion on the dynamics that develop inside the most spied on house in Italy. Emanuela Fuinmother of Edoardo and Guendalina Tavassi has become the author of a comment which certainly has not gone unnoticed by web users.

The face that represented the television of the 80’s and 90’s has launched a dig against the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini considering it too much boring. These were hers words:

What a bore, what a beard. All meaningless, useless blocks. What a useless bet, let’s just hope for at least one satisfaction.

However, the thought by Emanuela Fuin is shared by many Italian viewers. Indeed, even the public pointed out that the plan it is devoid of dynamics and unattractive. Not surprisingly, it is rumored that theAttention of fans has dropped intensely and the management of Alfonso Signorini could be at risk for next year.