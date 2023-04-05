According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, the mother of Edward Tavassi allegedly argued with two vipponi inside the study of Big Brother VIP. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

On April 3, 2023 the final bet of the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP which he saw win Nikita Pelizon. However, many have happened during the live broadcast surprises.

In detail, it seems that the mother by Edoardo Tavassi would have become the protagonist of one quarrel with two famous people. Initially, George he would have gone to hug his son and she would have said no:

George went to hug Edoardo, I told him no! I told him he has to go to f *** re. With everything he writes. Then ‘Tavassone is a funny guy who I would like to die killed’. No!

Subsequently, Guendalina Tavassi revealed that the woman would have had one clash also with Charlie Gnocchi:

My mom is arguing with Charlie Gnocchi! We don’t hold a grudge. My mother is arguing with everyone, she just came for this!

However, during the final of the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini another would have happened sensational episode. It is rumored that Antonella Fiordelisi would have embraced Antonino Spinalbese behind the scenes: