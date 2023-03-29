Less and less until the final of Big Brother VIP. After six months of stay in the house, this edition full of twists and disqualifications is also coming to an end. There were so many episodes that ended up under the magnifying glass of the authors of the program who then decided for disqualification.

The latest controversy arose around Edward Tavassi that he would have made himself the protagonist of an unkind gesture towards Nikita Pelizon. Since when Antonella Fiordelisi has left the house Nikita is left without close friends and is forced to spend a lot of time with the competitors left in the house, even with those who are not exactly very nice.

Source: web

Since there are only a few contestants left, they have decided to have lunch and dinner on the kitchen island where, however, there isn’t room for everyone. So a few hours ago it happened that Edoardo had to give way to Nikita and to do so, he did it very rudely.

After getting up, Gwendolyn’s brother gave the stool to Nikita but, having his hands full, he gave it to her with his feet. In reality, Nikita thanked Tavassi, but the web didn’t like the way he would give her the stool.

On Twitter the video immediately went viral with Nikita’s fans pointing the finger at Edoardo for the rude gesture he committed. Fans not only criticized Tavassi’s attitude, but also urged other fans of the eliminated contestants to vote for Pelizon to give her the final.

In reality, no one in the house agreed with this gesture, not even Nikita who indeed thanked Edoardo for giving him the stool. We believe the contestant made that gesture in good faith without even realizing it.