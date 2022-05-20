Family disagreements in the Tavassi house due to some phrases said by the former gieffina towards her brother.

Small family disagreement on the Island of the Famous between Guendalina and Edoardo Tavassi. It all started with words spoken by Guenda during a reward test.

The former gieffina had to express a sincere judgment on each castaway without the right to reply. If her answers were deemed sincere at sunset she would receive a sweet surprise to share with two castaways of your choice.

And among the many judgments, not even the one against his brother was lacking Edward. Gwendolyn responded with sincerity by throwing a few digs at her brother and the way she is living this experience.

“Dear Edoardo, I am your sister and no one else could want the good that I want you. But most of the time you come against me and above all you never want to listen to me even when I warn you about people. I haven’t seen beautiful things so far because what I saw was making holes in the mat. Show us what else you can do because so far I, as a sister, am very disappointed in you. “ – her words.

Words that annoyed Edoardo and for this she got angry with her sister.

“A nice, positive thing you could also say”- he said before going to let off steam in the confessional.

“I got mad at my sister because I was upset with what she said. What have I heard? The worst of the worst! That’s such a bad message as a sister! I was expecting a motivational speech but he said more beautiful words to people he met here and me who am his brother, who still knows that I am sensitive, insecure, I need affection at certain times – what do you say? That I am stuoiaman! “.

Gwendolyn, given his brother’s reaction, invited him to be less touchy.

“You are my brother, I immediately told you that I love you, but you are touchy, you are angry because I told you that you are on the mat” – he said. And Edoardo at that point went to sit on the mat bursting into tears.