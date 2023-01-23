At GFVip, Edoardo Tavassi is ill and the fear is that of a possible Covid infection

Although I entered the house of the Big Brother VIP since a few weeks, Edward Tavassi he is one of the most loved and talked about competitors in the most spied on house in Italy. According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, the gieffino would go into isolation due to a high fever. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Already over the past few months, the Covid had entered the house of Big Brother VIP. He had thought about it to clarify the matter Gabriel Parpiglia who had attributed the responsibility of the case to Luca Onestini:

I know how Covid entered. Luca Onestini, among the new entries, is asymptomatic.

The reporter had explained the dynamics through which the virus he had entered the most spied on house in Italy. These had been hers words:

The variant he took had a hole in the tampon. The virus inside the body was growing and being born and the swab did not reveal it. He entered as a negative and then became positive and asymptomatic. The variant has pierced the molecular pad. I have now been in solitary confinement for three weeks because this new variant lasts longer.

A few weeks after the episode, now back there fear of a possible Covid infection. This time Edoardo Tavassi is involved. The latter would have discovered that he had a fever:

He with a fever of 38 and plaques in his throat, Micol who follows him and takes care of him, step by step.

We are currently unaware of the reliability of that news as none has arrived yet official communication by the editorial board of the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini. Meanwhile, Guendalina Tavassi’s brother has proved to be one of the favorite contestants of the Italian public.