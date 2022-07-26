Without a shadow of a doubt Edoardo Tavassi was one of the most talked about contestants in the de program The Island Of The Famous. During an interview, the famous TV personality made one shock statement on Jeremias Rodriguez. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Edoardo Tavassi never ceases to amaze all his fans. Recently the former competitor d The Island Of The Famous ended up in the center of the gossip. This time to make him the protagonist of a gossip were some statements on Jeremias Rodriguez released on the occasion of a ‘interview.

TO The Island Of The FamousEdoardo Tavassi had a fight with some castaways. Among the latter appear the faces of Jeremias Rodriguez and his father. In fact, he himself declared that among his former companions he would never want to see Belen Rodriguez’s brother again. These were his words:

Who just have not seen and would not like to see anymore even casually? Jeremias and his father, the two Rodriguezes. They wouldn’t, I would just avoid them and they would avoid me. Because I think they were the biggest disappointment of L’Isola dei Famosi for me.

To Giada Di Miceli at “Non Happenerà Più”, Edoardo Tavassi also revealed i reasons that brought out the inconsistencies with the former castaway:

I had the perception that the exact same thing could be born with Jeremias. When I told him private things and when we discussed he would reveal them to all of Italy. Live he said of my confidences and also distorted. I felt betrayed. He said a phrase that made him laugh.

Instead with regard to the others companions Carmen, Alessandro and Nicolas Vaporidis, the person concerned revealed that he hadn’t had any problem with them: