From the catwalks to the seminar. Edoardo Santini, a 21-year-old from Castelfiorentino (province of Florence), crowned “most handsome in Italy” in 2019, has decided to follow his vocation and become a priest. La Nazione tells it.

In 2019 he won ex aequo the 40th edition of the national competition “The most beautiful in Italy”. After completing his studies Edoardo had the goal of embarking on a path to become a professional actor. Over time, however, he understood that this was not his world. In 2022 he went to live with two priests, and it was in that period of time that he understood his true path: becoming a priest.

«I have put aside modeling work, acting, dancing because yeses inevitably entail nos, even if I don’t abandon everything because those worlds are part of me, but I will live them and propose them in different contexts – Santini tells La Nation. – I asked the bishop the question and here I am studying theology and serving in two parishes in the Florentine diocese.”



