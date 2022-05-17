Edoardo Mortara has just returned from an extraordinary weekend in Berlin. At the disused Tempelhof airport, the Italian-Swiss took both pole positions, the first since the beginning of his Formula E adventure, to then turn them into a victory and a second place. The Venturi standard bearer thus returns by right to the fight for the World Championship, after having led the drivers’ standings up to the double round in Rome and then being relegated in the ranking due to the double retirement between the second race at Eur and the appointment in Monte Carlo. . Mortara met the journalists on his return from the German capital, illustrating his personal and team merits for the competitiveness expressed during the season and providing some previews on his future in the category.

You arrive from the extraordinary weekend in Berlin, where in general we have seen a great competitiveness of Mercedes engines. Do you think it’s thanks to the powertrain?

“In Berlin there was a great show of strength from both Mercedes-powered teams. We can say that the Mercedes powertrain worked very well, but we must not underestimate the work done by the two teams on set-up and driveability. The powertrain was certainly an important factor for success, but also the work of the teams. In the balance sheet, I would say a 50 and 50 between the two “.

Before Berlin you had never won a pole position, while in Germany there were two in sequence, with even a decent margin. How was this possible?

“For my part, we have simply limited ourselves to extracting the maximum potential from the car. I don’t know what kind of problems others have had. We had a strategy planned for qualifying and I think we did it quite well. My laps were also quite clean, with no particular errors. “

You talked about the importance of preparation work. Do you think that the arrival of Lucas di Grassi has helped Venturi to progress on this front?

“Yes and no. On the one hand, yes, because he obviously brought a great deal of experience and knowledge from his previous years in Formula E. But last year in Berlin we at Venturi were very competitive too and at the time Lucas was not yet with us. Both are true. Di Grassi did bring some skills, but the team had already shown that they could be competitive, be able to win and do well “.

Did your confidence and the team’s confidence increase during the season?

“Not exactly. We have had great weekends in Berlin and Saudi Arabia, while we have suffered the most in Rome and Munich. I think there were reasons why we struggled in Rome, especially because we didn’t have the right strategy in qualifying. For this reason, we did not rank particularly well in two of these three qualifying sessions. It’s up to us to try to make fewer mistakes and personally I have to do a better job in qualifying, try to extract the maximum potential from the car. If we do this, we will find greater consistency in performance “.

Before Rome you led the rankings, then two retirements arrived and now you come from the excellent weekend in Berlin. How has your mood evolved during a season so full of ups and downs?

“It is difficult to be constant in Formula E, but if you look at the results, ours cannot be defined as an erratic season. I feel like I’ve done a good job so far, getting the most out of what I had. The results are also the result of the entire driver, car and team package. Sometimes when the results don’t come it’s not just the driver’s fault. We have to be more consistent and make fewer mistakes and in that case I’m sure we would find ourselves more often in the positions we occupied in Berlin ”.

Do you think your form in Berlin was due to your affinity with the track?

“I don’t think I can only be competitive on semi-urban tracks like the one in Berlin. For example, we were also strong in Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, in Rome and Monaco, even if we started from the rear, we did well in the race: in Monte Carlo, despite starting from sixteenth, I was already in the top six, on a track where it is extremely difficult to overtake. Also in Rome in the first race we started thirteenth and then we climbed up to sixth position, seventh with penalties. We have been competitive in all races ”.

This year we saw Porsche dominating in Mexico, Jaguar being unstoppable in Rome and Mercedes being unrivaled in Berlin. What can we get from these benefits?

“Firstly, we are moving towards the end of the Gen2 era and most teams are learning how to get the most out of their package. Each package is different, because the powertrains are different, but so is the way the control software works. In addition to this, we also have different set-up philosophies, which can help in the level of handling required in the race, as happened for example in Berlin with regards to the battery and tires. In these conditions, the differences become more marked “.

How did you come to be able to challenge the official Mercedes team of which you are a customer?

“I think the quality and quantity of Venturi’s work over the past two years has been excellent. The engineers did a fantastic job, both in the race and in qualifying, finding excellent set-up solutions. This is why we manage to fight with the official Mercedes team, who obviously have a lot more resources than us and can pretty much do anything they want. Being able to challenge them demonstrates the quality of Venturi’s work and is not often seen in motorsport ”.

Third generation cars will debut next year. Do you think it will be necessary to update some tracks in reaction to the increased power?

“I have no idea how fast Gen3 will be. However, I can say is that already with the Gen2, when you run on bigger circuits that are slightly wider and with longer straights, like the one in Berlin, my opinion is that the races are more fun to watch, because we can overcome each other at each other more easily, there are so many different strategies and you can see more action. When you run on narrower circuits that don’t encourage overtaking, the tracks are less entertaining for the public ”.

Will we see you on the grid in 2023?

“I can say that I would be very happy to stay in Formula E, it’s a great championship to race in. Obviously we have had some great seasons with Venturi and are having discussions. At the moment, however, nothing has yet been announced “.