If there’s one thing why Edward Leo would give up his career, probably, is alone the Rome. He declared it himself years ago, to the microphones of Sky Sports: “To do 30 seconds with the Roma shirt at the Olimpico, I’d throw away years of apprenticeship” declared the actor. And then again “I have played at the Olimpico many times in the derbies of the heart, even arguing with a Lazio player, but if one day Eusebio DiFrancesco (then coach of Roma, ed) told me ‘go warm up‘ that would be great. I’ve already played a lot in the past, traveling between countries and getting hit.”