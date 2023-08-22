Over the past few hours Edoardo Donnamaria he let himself go to a harsh outburst on social media. This time, to bring out controversy from the former protagonist of Big Brother VIP it was the absurd behavior of a mythomaniac who pretended to be her psychologist. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Recently, Edoardo Donnamaria ended up at the center of gossip. This time, to make a protagonist gossip the former contestant of the Big Brother VIP it was his shocking tale disseminated through his Twitter profile.

In detail, it looks like a mythomaniac hers was fake Psychologist. The latter would have spread the content of the alleged therapy sessions with the person concerned but obviously these are fake stories.

Antonella Fiordelisi’s ex-boyfriend himself said he was victim of this absurd behavior through his Twitter profile. That’s not all, according to her statements, it seems that Donnamaria has already decided to exhibit complaint against the woman. These were hers words:

There is someone, apparently who pretends to be my psychologist and obviously tells invented things. Except that how can you believe these things is not known. However it’s obviously all fake, my psychologist is a man, a professional and he’s also leading. (Watch out for complaints).

Without a shadow of a doubt, i fan of the former gieffino have sided with him. Therefore, numerous have been i approval comments that users wrote below his post on Twitter. For example, one follower of his said: