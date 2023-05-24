Edoardo Donnamaria and Antonella Fiordelisi they met in the house of Big Brother VIP and today they are living their love story with serenity, ups and downs. The two are very popular on social media and often interact by answering some questions that fans ask them.

Like a few days ago when Edoardo, responding to fans in Instagram stories, let himself go to various confessions about the couple’s relationship with Antonella.

The first question was: “Who is heavier between you and Antonella?”. And he opted for a sarcastic choice: “Honey, how much do you weigh?”.

Then, getting serious again, he answered a not very pleasant question in which he told him that Antonella is accused of being with him only for audience. “No one has ever said this to my face, I have also been told about people who, if I could speak…Indeed when I will speak because sooner or later the pa *** explode and I speak of people who have also been close to me” – his words even a little nervous.

Another question that fans asked him was: “Do you and Antonella often argue?”. And he very sincerely said: “Don’t believe Antonella, it’s not true that we never quarrel. She is funny when she gets angry, however in 99% of cases she makes peace right away ”.

In short, Antonella apparently was unmasked. Maybe she doesn’t want to show the negative side of the relationship made up of quarrels and misunderstandings. We’ll see if she replies.

Meanwhile, a rumor launched by the influencer Amedeo Venza talks about the party organized by Alfonso Signorini in which Antonella would not have participated out of solidarity with her boyfriend who would not have been invited. “The Donnalisis absent from Signorini’s party because it seems that he (Donnamaria) had not received the invitation and his fiancée did not want to be present out of solidarity” – he wrote.