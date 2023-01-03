In this week’s edition of the Big Brother VIP, Edoardo Donnamaria and Antonella Fiordelisi represented the most talked about couple but also the favorite of the Italian public. Over the last few hours, the gieffino has become the protagonist of a sensational gesture towards the girl who has caused chaos to break out inside the most spied on house in Italy. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

To the Big Brother VIP intensifies the atmosphere of voltage between Edoardo Donnamaria and Antonella Fiordelisi. Recently the couple found themselves at the center of numerous clashes due to which the former face of Forum has threatened his girlfriend.

Before Edward Tavassithe gieffino declared that he is willing to reveal what Fiordelisi says when he is without microphone:

But do you want me to tell what you say without a microphone? Antonella stop it, you have to stop it. Do you want me to say what you say under the covers? I better not tell her and you know it. And if I tell her then she will say that nothing is true and that I make everything up. Don’t worry now because I don’t want you to make a fool of me.

Later, Edoardo Tavassi decided to make a intervention regarding the matter. These were hers words:

Tell her Edo, so at least it’s clear to everyone, it’s better that you tell her. Don’t you tell her? Because otherwise Antonella what happens to her? Saint Antonellina, wasn’t it the others who were saying mean things under the covers? Have Edoardo tell them about Antonella. Give him permission to speak, make him reveal everything. Are you afraid, Antonè? I think you’re afraid of what she might say. She’s saying ‘do you want me to say what you say under the covers?’. Give him permission to tell everything. Let us know what you say without the mic. You who attacked the speaker without a microphone.

Needless to say the reply by Antonella Fiordelisi was not long in coming. Gieffina defended herself by admitting that she was only talking about intimate matters when without microphone: