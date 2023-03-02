During the last episode of Big Brother VIP, Edoardo Donnamaria ended up in the crosshairs of controversy due to what happened with Nicole Murgia in recent days. In light of this, the father of the gieffino, Vincenzo Donnamaria, I could not help but intervene to defend his son. Let’s find out all the statements of him together.

The seventh edition of Big Brother VIPnever stops giving great gifts twists. The most recent episode of the reality show was not one of the best for Edoardo Donnamaria. The latter had to admit that he touched the prosthesis of Nicole Murgia. Without a shadow of a doubt, this confession has unleashed the wrath of Antonella Fiordelisi who has momentarily decided to distance herself from her boyfriend.

The recent dynamics that took place inside the most spied on house in Italy have certainly not gone unnoticed father by Edoardo Donnamaria. Indeed, to defend his son, Vincent Donnamaria took action on social media. In detail, the man commented a post on Twitter calling on the Italian public to save his son:

After the attempt at media destruction – objectively unsuccessful – what do you say we raise him above everything.

Vincenzo Donnamaria is convinced that his son deserves to be saved as it would be right on his history with Antonella Fiordelisi who is holding up the Reality show led by Alfonso Signorini.

Finally, the person concerned concluded his reflection stating that he believes the former fencer will be there winner of the Big Brother VIP. Many users have interpreted such words as a dig against gieffina but the man was not slow to reply: