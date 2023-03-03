Yesterday, Thursday 2 March 2023, another episode of the Big Brother VIP. During the live broadcast, Edoardo Donnamaria he got a nice surprise from his father. The latter took the opportunity to reveal what was written in the famous note. Let’s find out all the details together.

The Big Brother VIP never stops giving great gifts twists. A few weeks ago, Edoardo Donnamaria became the protagonist of a gesture because of which he risked being eliminated permanently from the famous reality show. In detail, in recent days, the face of Forums came out of the most spied on house in Italy to participate in the regional votes.

On this occasion, it was inevitable for the gieffino to meet his parents parents who passed him a card but he couldn’t read it. In any case, having violated the rules established by the regulation of the Big Brother VIPDonnamaria ended up in nominations together with the other two gieffini. This is what happened in the van, that is, when Edoardo Tavassi and Nicole Murgia disconnected the environmental microphones.

During bet aired yesterday Thursday 2 March, Edoardo’s father entered the most spied on house in Italy to make a surprise to the son. Precisely at this juncture, Alfonso Signorini asked Enzo Donnamaria what was written on that famous note. After joking about it, the man revealed that it said the number 43.

But what did Edoardo’s parents want to indicate with this number? To meet the curiosity Enzo Donnamaria has always thought of all the viewers. The number 43 stood for the percentage of the preferences that the son had obtained at the last minute televoting.