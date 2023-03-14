A few days after the disqualification of Edoardo Donnamaria from the Big Brother VIP, his father Vincenzo has decided to break his silence on the matter. The man let himself go to a harsh outburst against the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Last week, the production of the Big Brother VIP has decided to disqualify Edoardo Donnamaria due to some inappropriate behavior. After a few days of silence, now it was the father of the gieffino, Vincent Donnamaria.

The latter let himself go to a tough guy outburst on social media by posting a “chirping” on his Twitter profile. These were hers words:

They are much less amateurish than you think. They issued an unjust sentence (not even Judge Carnevale) creating interest. They have created a popular uprising and therefore interest. They have created expectation to enter the studio and therefore interest. They created # trending and therefore interest. They did half an hour first to share on the disqualified and therefore interest. They allowed fireworks and therefore interest. They have created conditions for meeting with father-in-law and manager and therefore interest. They have created conditions for meeting the fandom and therefore interest. And everyone will be waiting for Edo to enter. In the next twenty days. And therefore interest. All for FREE, guys! These are geniuses…not just stories.

In detail, Vincenzo threw heavy accusations against the production of the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini and finally highlighted that all theinterest created around the son was strengthened for free.

On the other hand, the man was not the only one to complain. In fact even the public has raised numerous controversy due to the absence of Antonella Fiordelisi’s boyfriend in the studio. It even went viral on Twitter.hashtags #Edoinstudio. Despite this, Alfonso Signorini has reiterated several times that the rules have now changed and the consequences have been inevitable.