Without any shadow of a doubt, Edoardo Donnamaria was one of the protagonists of this seventh edition of Big Brother VIP. After leaving the reality show, the gieffino went outside the house of the most spied on in Italy and, equipped with a megaphone, shouted a message for Antonella Fiordelisi. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

There seventh edition of the Big Brother VIP never stops giving the big twists. There bet aired on March 9, 2023 did not start in the best way. Indeed, Alfonso Signorini had to communicate the expulsion for Edoardo Donnamaria after the latter had behaved inappropriately towards Antonella Fiordelisi.

The consequences for the face of Forums were inevitable and the conductor, after inviting him to go to the Mystery Roomannounced:

In recent months we have already intervened to condemn certain out-of-control attitudes and also your vulgar language, bad words are a problem for those who listen to them. We have often been tolerant, you know how many times you have been called, not only by Big Brother. The consequences are inevitable, you are disqualified from the game. The last time we met I told you get out if you can’t take it anymore.

However, Donnamaria managed to find a way to communicate with Antonella Fiordelisi. Equipped with a megaphone and of a Tablet to check when the vipponi were present in the courtyard, the gieffino yelled:

Antonella you drove me crazy but I miss you.

Needless to say, Antonella Fiordelisi started crying about joy. Currently, Edoardo and the former fencer can only communicate in this way because, having been disqualified, the competitor cannot be present even in study.