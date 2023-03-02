The face of Forum revealed to Onestini how things went regarding a dispute he had with Fedez.

These days in the house of Big Brother VIP there is a lot of talk about the story Edoardo Donnamaria that would have touched the breast a Nicole Murgia And Antonella Fiordelisi she doesn’t want to know any more about him.

During a confrontation that took place between the three in the episode, Antonella said clearly: “I have never trusted the Murgia, but Edoardo is also the problem. I warned him far away and I sensed that he doesn’t want to be with me. He woke me up just to say goodnight and he was always with the others. Now I understand why the van. I wasn’t expecting the nuggets. I will not allow myself to be a person like this. I want to close with someone like him.”

Nicole herself then eliminated in televoting, in an Instagram story she defended herself by saying about Antonella:

“I hear her talking about me as an executioner, as a woman of few values. Victim dear, last night it wasn’t my fault and today you shoot zero knowing I can’t answer you? There would be too many things to say about you, but the truth will come out.”.

But another question is also at stake regarding Edoardo. A few days ago Onestini, entering the garden and speaking with Edoardo, brought up a past episode of an alleged quarrel between the face of Forum and Fedez.

Edoardo immediately wanted to clarify by explaining how things really went. “One time we were standing there at the bar and he half pushed me, by accident. I told him something, he was like ‘Oh, good what?’. But he didn’t beat me!” – the words of Donnamaria who concluded by saying that then the two also joked.

Then Edoardo clarified that there was no serious quarrel with Fedez as Onestini had alluded to.