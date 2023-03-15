The young man was not received in the studio as happened with Ginevra Lamborghini and Giovanni Ciacci. Here because.

Edoardo Donnamaria has been disqualified since Big Brother VIP last week following some not very nice things said towards Antonella Fiordelisi. Many expected his presence yesterday in the studio as happened with other characters, but in reality it was not so.

The regulation of the GF was clear: anyone who was disqualified would also be excluded from participating in the studio during the episodes. In this edition, however, the rule has been violated several times. First with Geneva Lamborghini who even had the opportunity to return for a few days and be together with Antonino Spinalbanese. Then the same John Ciacci is present in the studio.

Source: web

For Edoardo, however, things did not go this way. Yesterday only the sending of a video message to Antonella was allowed but not even a shadow of him in the studio. Apparently the young face of Forums he took it very badly and would have lashed out against the authors of the program guilty of using double standards.

It is probable that the decision came from above, i.e. from the top management of Mediaset who decided for zero tolerance, giving the program greater rigor. The fact is that on social networks many have railed against this decision. “Daniele yells, swears, insults, they censor him and give him a romantic dinner. Edoardo says a bad word and they disqualify him and he can no longer come to the studio. Ok big brother, ok” – wrote a user.

“In any case, Antonella hoped to see him right up to the last minute.. baby, if you knew the brothel we made out here” – the words of a fan of the couple.

In short, the decision of the Big Brother to welcome disqualified people into the studio by breaking the regulation then all of a sudden he decided to reapply it to the letter excluding Edoardo.