The bet of Big Brother VIP aired on March 9, 2023 did not start in the best way. In fact, despite the rebuke a few days ago, Alfonso Signorini had to communicate the serious measures that the production has decided to take against Edoardo Donnamaria. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Already in recent days, Alfonso Signorini had communicated to the competitors of the Big Brother VIP to risk theexpulsion if they had again engaged in inappropriate behavior. Despite this, during the bet aired Thursday, March 9, something unexpected happened.

In detail, Edoardo Donnamaria was disqualified from the game. to give itannouncement it was the conductor himself, after having invited the gieffino to go to the Mystery Room:

In recent months we have already intervened to condemn certain out-of-control attitudes and also your vulgar language, bad words are a problem for those who listen to them. We have often been tolerant, you know how many times you have been called, not only by Big Brother. The consequences are inevitable, you are disqualified from the game. The last time we met I told you get out if you can’t take it anymore.



Needless to say the face of Forums remained displaced. The only words that he managed to pronounce were:

I’m sorry, I’m really sorry.

Meanwhile, Antonella Fiordelisi has thrown herself on the sofa in tears and the others competitors they raised complaints. In light of this, Alfonso Signorini has replicated: