After the sad episode that occurred between Antonella Fiordelisi and Fabrizio Corona, Edoardo Donnamaria has become the protagonist of unpublished statements on the matter. In detail, the former gieffino took up the defense of the influencer but there was no flashback. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

A few days ago, Fabricius Corona he made himself the protagonist of a sensational gesture towards Antonella Fiordelisi. In detail, the former king of the paparazzi shared a video on his Telegram channel in which the former gieffina appeared in underwear while in the clinic of Giacomo Urtis.

In light of what happened, Antonella Fiordelisi said she was ready to exhibit complaint against the TV personality as the latter never had the consent to post the video in question. Subsequently, Edoardo Donnamaria also decided to make a intervention regarding the matter.

The former contestant of the Big Brother VIP took the defences of his ex-girlfriend and hurled heavy accusations against Fabrizio Corona. He did this through a series of Instagram Stories and released these words:

If you were a normal person I’d tell you that you’re shit, that you suck… but you’re just a poor guy with a series of various problems that needs to be helped, but if you have any clarity left, be ashamed.

Despite the face of Forums took the defense of Antonella Fiordelisi, there was none backfire. Therefore, the person concerned was keen to clarify that neither of them intends to go back to being one couple. Although they have decided to put a definitive end to their love story, Edoardo and Antonella have remained in good relations.