Edoardo Donnamaria puts an end to the relationship with Antonella Fiordelisi, is it really over?

Edoardo Donnamaria and Antonella Fiordelisi are the most loved and talked about couple at the Big Brother VIP. However, over the last few hours, some misunderstandings have pushed the young face of Forums to put a definitive point to the report. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

There love story between Edoardo Donnamaria and Antonella Fiordelisi was born in the spotlight of Big Brother VIP. However, over the last period, the relationship between the two it is becoming more and more complicated to the point of becoming the protagonists of numerous clashes.

Recently, things have been made worse by some behaviors taken by gieffina which have pushed the face of Forums to take one drastic decision. In fact, the Roman competitor has decided to put a definitive point to their relationship:

Get your stuff off my bed, start moving. I want to avoid having anything to do with you from now on because for me, a person who starts laughing and joking every time he argues is a total lack of respect. I’m sick of getting disrespected by a little girl. You’re a little girl, don’t you ever dare to come here again and tell me that you find thousands like me… these little girlish scenes come from someone else. Enough, closed … I ask you a favor, I ask you to close this story with respect.

Antonella Fiordelisi’s reaction to the words of Edoardo Donnamaria

Edoardo’s choice triggered theanger of his girlfriend who let herself go to a tough guy outburst. These were hers words:

You ruined my Valentine’s Day. You want the fight. I’ve done a thousand things for you, I’ve changed for you… I’m shocked. You couldn’t wait to leave me. You found the right excuse to leave me. Sonia was right…You’re a fake. You were with me only because we are on Big Brother… I was wrong in making choices, in giving all of myself to a person like you…

Well, Antonella Fiordelisi accused the gieffino of having used it only to obtain greater visibility to the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini. How will it evolve question between two? The editor of “Chi Magazine” will address this speech in the next episodes of the reality show? We just have to find out!