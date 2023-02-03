The competitor of the Gf Vip responded to the attacks received in the episode by the wife of Paolo Bonolis.

Sonia Bruganelli is one of the protagonists in the studio al Big Brother VIP. The wife of Paul Bonolis he carefully follows the events that take place in the Cinecittà house and certainly does not send them to say if he sees something wrong.

In the house, history is held between Edoardo Donnamaria And Antonella Fiordelisi. Between the two there is a continuous push and pull made of quarrels, separations and reunions. During the last episode we returned to talk about their story in the house and Sonia, taking the leap, used not exactly nice words towards Edoardo.

“Be careful what you say, but also what you do. Because what you do shows. And do you know what you see too? That you didn’t want Antonella but needed her when you entered her house. Because you drew attention and light on yourself by being next to her, because you didn’t have any kind of personality. With Antonella you meant something” – he said.

And again turning to Antonella: “Antonella you have a light, then all the defects of this world, but you have a light. Guys she’s inside and you’re here playing the public so she has a light compared to you“.

After a week of quarrels yesterday afternoon Edoardo and Antonella made peace and met in the courtyard to chat. Among the topics also the words of Sonia which apparently impressed Edoardo a lot.

The young man let himself go to some not exactly nice considerations towards the columnist. “She’s burned, boiled come on, let’s say boiled, then she’s arrived. I say bewildered then, forcibly against the tide, let’s say against the tide. She just arrived I tell you. In fact, you and Sonia are similar. And I don’t mean that as a compliment in this case. Do you want to do everything she does? So marry Bonolis. What do you mean? Oh well I don’t know her career really. She’s good at her job, but she has to say the sensible things“.

However, Antonella did not like these words very much and took her defense. “You do not say! But I have to tell you that she understands my state of mind very well. She is a very intelligent woman. Wish I could do everything she does. Marry Bonolis in what sense?! Look many people are married to important men do nothing. First of all you have to be capable“.

We will see Sonia’s reaction to Edoardo’s harsh words.