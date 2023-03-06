Edoardo Donnamaria ends up in the crosshairs of controversy because of a sentence about Nikita Pelizon

Over the past few hours Edoardo Donnamaria ended up in the crosshairs of controversy due to a sensational sentence pronounced against Nikita Pelizon. Needless to say, the externalization of vippone al Big Brother VIP has raised numerous discussions on social media. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without a shadow of a doubt, the Big Brother VIP It is one of Reality show most loved and respected in the world of Italian television. This seventh edition of the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini never ceases to give great gifts twists. Recently, to end up at the center of the gossip was Edoardo Donnamaria who let himself go to a sensational statement against Nikita Pelizon.

L’episode it took place in the garden, while the competitors were sunbathing between one chat and another. Right now Nikita Pelizonto kill time, has proposed to its tenants to organize a gamethe sack race:

Shall we do the sack race?

The first answer was Antonella Fiordelisi who considered the proposal a good idea and that the game could have been made later. At one point Edoardo Donnamaria intervened. The latter became the protagonist of one phrase which certainly did not go unnoticed by viewers. These were hers words:

Yes, we already have it. Let’s do a new version with the bag on the head and the belt here. And you start.

Faced with these statements, Nikita Pelizon did not reply. Conversely, the web appeared strongly divided. In fact, some people have considered Edoardo’s attitude towards his roommate out of place, someone else asks for real measures. Instead, others believe it was only one joke. Will Alfonso Signorini talk about this topic in the next episodes? We just have to find out!