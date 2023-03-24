It all started after the face of Forum wrote a sentence under a photo of Aurora and Tommaso Zorzi.

Criticism is raining down on Edoardo Donnamaria in the last few hours but this time not because of the Big Brother VIP. All the fault of a sentence written on social media under a photo of Aurora Ramazzotti and Tommaso Zorzi.

Aurora is in the ninth month of pregnancy and will soon give birth to her firstborn. A few days ago you published a photo together with Tommaso Zorzi writing: Uncle can’t wait to meet you”, that is to say “Uncle can’t wait to meet you”. The shot shows the huge belly that the daughter of Eros Ramazzotti and Michelle Hunziker has.

Below the photo came Edoardo’s comment who wrote: “But isn’t that two?”. A phrase that some fans did not like very much, who commented showing all their disappointment. Someone wrote “What kind of tactless comment is that?” Or again: “These are not jokes to be made to a quasi-mom”.

However, there are also those who have taken the defense of the well-known face of Forum since he is a close friend of both Tommaso and Aurora and that sentence will certainly have been said in a sarcastic way. In the meantime, however, Aurora has not replied to the comment and therefore it is not known how she took it.

Aurora is now at the end of her pregnancy, she is in the ninth month. There is great expectation and emotion in the whole family, especially for mother Michelle.

A few days ago, the two spent a few hours together and the presenter wanted to share Aurora’s baby bump with her followers. The girl was wearing a tight-fitting dress that flattered her baby bump and Michelle she was ecstatic. “My daughter is all babies” – he said.