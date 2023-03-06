Over the past few hours, Edoardo Donnamaria he ended up in the crosshairs of controversy due to the aggressive and violent behavior he would have assumed towards Antonella Fiordelisi. In light of his excessive gestures, users appeal to the production of the Big Brother VIP. Let’s find out together what happened.

Edoardo Donnamaria leaves everyone speechless al Big Brother VIP. After bet of February 27, 2023 in which he became the protagonist of a quarrel with Antonella Fiordelisi for having touched Micol Murgia’s breast, now the gieffino has taken on a particular behavior towards his girlfriend. In detail, from the cameras inside the most spied on house in Italy, viewers observe that he pushes her, grabs her by the neck and tries to kiss her despite her refusal.

Over the past few days, Antonella Fiordelisi has been forced to reject her boyfriend several times because of the excessive gestures of the latter. Despite numerous requests from the former fencer to leave, Donnamaria grabbed her by the neck, yanked her and tried to kiss her all the same.

These behaviors have not gone unnoticed by viewers who have considered them violent and aggressive. In light of this, the face of Forums it ended in focus of controversy and became the protagonist of a hashtags now viral on social media, #FuoriDonnamaria.

It’s not all. In addition to accusing the gieffino, the public also threw thoughts accusations against the authors of the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini. In detail, some users claim that the GFVip censures them scenes which incriminate Edoardo’s gestures. There is a circulating on social media video which shows the contestant pushing his girlfriend on the sofa and then kissing her while she exclaims: