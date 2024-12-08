The Fiorentina player, Edoardo Bove, who went into cardiorespiratory arrest last Sunday in the match against Inter Milan, has decided to have a defibrillator implanted that will prevent him from continuing his career in Italy. After this operation, he will be able to be discharged next week.

In the middle of the week, his evolution was positive and he was able to leave the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Careggi Hospital in Florence. Since then, the 22-year-old Italian midfielder went to a lower level of severity and is admitted to the cardiological intensive care ward.

After six days in the hospital, Bove has given the green light to have a subcutaneous defibrillator implanted which will allow him to continue playing football, but away from his country. It should be remembered that in Italy sports medical regulations prohibit footballers from playing in their competitions with these devices.

The operation is scheduled for this Monday, according to local media. After this, it is expected that he will be under observation for about two days and will be able to leave the hospital after that.

Bove’s case is very similar to that of Christian Eriksen. The Dane also fainted during a Euro 2020 match, was implanted with this device that corrects any arrhythmia using small electric shocks, and had to leave Inter Milan. Now, Eriksen continues his career at Manchester United. As for the Italian, he will have to negotiate the termination agreement with Roma, the club that owns the player on loan to Fiore.