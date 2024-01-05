The president began moves to dismiss Fernando Diniz just hours after his position was returned by Gilmar Mendes

The president of the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation), Ednaldo Rodrigues, fired Fernando Diniz from his position as coach of the Brazilian team this Friday (5 January 2024). The information was released by ge and confirmed by Power360. Coach Dorival Júnior, from São Paulo, is tipped to replace Diniz.

Ednaldo Rodrigues moved the selection board on the same day that Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), deliberated his reappointment to the presidency. According to this digital newspaper, on Thursday night (4 January), a few hours after the Supreme Court's determination, he spoke with the president of Fluminense, Mário Bittencourt, about the decision. The dismissal was communicated to Fernando Diniz, also coach of the Rio club, on the morning of this Friday (5th January).

The action questioning Ednaldo's removal was presented to the STF by PC do B. The party was also responsible for appoint Alcino Reis Rocha to the position of general secretary of the institution. Just like Ednaldo, removed on December 7th by decision of the TJ-RJ (Court of Justice of the State of Rio de Janeiro), Alcino had to leave the entity by court order. Formerly affiliated with the party, he continues to work for the CBF even without authorization.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

Ednaldo had been suffering for months from a series of internal pressures within the CBF that intensified with the poor performance of the Brazilian team in the World Cup qualifiers. Accusations of misuse of confederation resources were made public, driven by opponents of Ednaldo and based on leaked documents to which the Power360 had access.

While the process by Rio's MP (Public Ministry) was being processed, the then president of the CBF, Rogério Caboclo, was removed from office due to accusations of sexual and moral harassment against female employees – the cases were archived later in October 2022.

Ednaldo Rodrigues, Caboclo's deputy, took over on an interim basis and signed, with the MP, a TAC (Conduct Adjustment Term). The TAC enabled its formal election in March 2022 for a 4-year term. This agreement was considered illegal by the Rio Court of Justice in a decision handed down on December 7th.

CBF & PC DO B

The Communist Party of Brazil nominated, in 2023, Alcino Rocha for the position of general secretary of the CBF. He, who was affiliated with PC do B, took office on January 16 last year and gave way to Caio Rocha, appointed by intervener José Perdiz to the position in December.

After Perdiz's arrival, Rocha continued communicating with FIFA and presenting himself as general secretary – since the entity did not recognize the new board and presidency. Officially, however, he became special advisor to the Interim Presidency.

