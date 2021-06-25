Digital Millennium

Puerto Rico / 06.25.2021 12:15:41

Edna schmidt, a journalist and former Univisión presenter, died today at the age of 51, of unknown causes, the news network reported through his Instagram account.

On the social network, Univision mourned the death of the journalist from Puerto Rico.

“We regret the sensitive passing of journalist Edna Schmidtt. Rest in Peace “he wrote in the publication, which he accompanied with an image of the presenter.

In social networks, Univisión presenters and journalists have reacted to the death, such as Teresa Rodriguez, from the program Here and now, who also shared photos of Schmidt.

“Dear Edna, the news of your untimely departure has shocked all of us who had the joy of meeting and working with you. My prayers to your loved ones. You will forever live in our hearts,” she wrote.

RIP dear Edna – the news of your untimely departure has shocked all of us who had the joy of meeting you and working with you. My prayers to your loved ones. You will forever live in our hearts. #RIP #EdnaSchmidt pic.twitter.com/jUV9feho5J – Teresa Rodriguez (@TereRodriguezTV) June 24, 2021



FLC

.

.

.

.