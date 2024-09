Ciudad Juarez.- The Municipal Water and Sanitation Board of Juárez reported the death of Edmundo Apolinar Urrutia Beall at the age of 70, who served as head of Water Culture.

According to the decentralized agency’s statement, the cause of death was heart failure (infarction).

Additional information on the details of the funeral procession for engineer Edmundo Urrutia is expected to be provided during the day.