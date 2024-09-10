The abrupt departure of Edmundo González Urrutia from Venezuela has not paralyzed the negotiations at the highest level that seek to convince Nicolás Maduro that his best option is to leave power. The consensus that the current Venezuelan president was defeated at the polls by the opposition is almost absolute and the leftist powers of Latin America and the United States are working to get Chavismo to sit down at a dialogue table and recognize the evidence. The parties did not count on the candidate who virtually won the elections deciding to go into exile in Spain, but 48 hours after the shock caused by this news they remain firm in that the conversations must continue and that there is still a lot of time until January 10, when the new president must take office.

The Colombian government, which has played an important role in the negotiations by express mandate of President Gustavo Petro, learned that González had decided to request asylum in Madrid three hours before the opposition leader boarded a Spanish Air Force plane that was waiting for him in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. “The old man [González tiene 75 años] He is leaving today,” began to circulate on WhatsApp. The possibility that he might decide to leave Venezuela, worried about his life and that of his family, harassed by the Chavista justice system that had opened a case against him with five crimes, was on the radar, but his lawyer had denied it twice in the last week and that option seemed to be put aside. However, advised by his wife and daughters, he finally took the step.

María Corina Machado, the opposition’s top leader, the person who chose González as her substitute when she was disqualified by Chavismo from participating in the elections, understood this, according to sources closest to her. However, she did not think it was a good thing for the cause, she believed that it would open a crack in the strategy they had designed together that should lead to González donning the presidential sash at the beginning of 2025. In public, Machado has assured that he will return and take office as president, because that is what the Venezuelans have decided, and he has tried to keep the spirits up.

Supporters of the Venezuelan opposition wait for González Urrutia at the gate of the Torrejón de Ardoz air base (Madrid), on September 8. Borja Sanchez-Trillo (EFE)

Mistakes of the past

Privately, the opposition admits that this is a setback that forces them to rethink things, but they are optimistic. After many years without direction, the opposition, grouped around Machado, has shown that it has learned from past mistakes and has developed special skills in a political context as complex as the one created by Chavismo. For example, Machado’s ceding all his political capital to an unknown like Edmundo González worked, as is obvious. “We will overcome this,” say Machado’s cadres.

Former Spanish President José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero intervened in González’s departure. President Pedro Sánchez was aware of it and had given his support. Chavismo accepted the proposal and put the Rodríguez brothers, Delcy and Jorge, Maduro’s most trusted political operators, to negotiate, according to sources in the government. González did not agree to sign that he recognized the ruling of the High Court of Justice that granted victory to Chavismo, that would have been giving in. The prosecutor who had the cases open to the opposition, Tarek William Saab, was aware of all the conversations in those hours. “More surprises are coming from this abandonment,” says Willam Saab cryptically in a message when asked about the subject.

Once the departure of Edmundo González was announced, the Chavismo began to spread a message on WhatsApp that was intended to lift the spirits of its own: “The series of The legend of the Venezuelan revolution that defeated the most powerful empire on earth”.

Forty days after the elections, morale is low in Maduro’s entourage, according to sources familiar with his inner circle. The international discredit of Chavismo and the almost absolute conviction of countries both like-minded and not like-minded that the duo María Corina Machado-Edmundo González won the elections, and by a considerable margin, have taken their toll.

According to these same sources, Maduro refuses to acknowledge this reality, which, on the other hand, is beginning to be perceived by his closest advisors. The second circle of Chavista power – made up of ministers, governors, mayors, leaders of the PSUV, the official party – is not blind to what has happened, but they maintain that to step aside would be to “betray the Bolivarian revolution.” None of them has publicly distanced themselves from the official story: that Maduro was the victor, although few believe it literally.

Nicolas Maduro applauds during his weekly television show ‘Con Maduro’, on September 2 in Caracas. Marcelo Garcia/Miraflores Palace (via REUTERS)

Avoiding a martyr

At this point, those who agreed with González on his departure do not see it as a surrender or a favor to Chavismo, but as a way of protecting a man who has no vocation for power, unlike Machado, nor does he have to become a martyr for the cause. In addition, they wanted to avoid “a bloodbath” that could have been unleashed by his arrest and imprisonment, according to that vision.

“It is not an interruption of the negotiations, there are still many months, a lot of time left,” say those involved in the talks. Petro’s entourage also does not believe that this is the end or a way to consider everything finished. Is the common front of Brazil, Colombia and Mexico that is negotiating with Chavismo a way out of this crisis still standing? “Of course,” they respond in Bogotá.

The strategy must change. In any case, it has not been very productive so far: Maduro has cancelled meetings with Petro and the presidents of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Although these allied countries – in all three the left governs – must rethink their approach to the crisis.

At first, as EL PAÍS revealed, these presidents thought of removing Machado from the negotiations – a very high-risk move – and sitting González and Maduro at the table, face to face. There was something clever about the move. Chavismo is terrified of Machado, who is not mentioned by name in meetings, she is called The unnameableBut that didn’t work either and now everything has changed suddenly. The one who is now outside of that dialogue is González, at least in person. Machado is still in Venezuela, he represents almost the entire opposition and, according to him, he wants to reach January with the possibility of a change. The negotiations, meanwhile, continue.