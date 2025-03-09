Three day before the inauguration in Venezuela, when the president -elect Edmundo González was about to travel to Caracas to swear, some hooded men intercepted the vehicle of Rafael Tudaresson -in -law of González, and took him. They have … After more than two months from that event, and it is not yet known where it is tubes.

Mariana González, wife of Tudares and daughter of the opposition leader, has not ceased in the complaints of this irregular situation. “We still have concrete information about your physical and personal integrity, about your state of health and life,” he claims in a statement.

Mariana has traveled dozens of detention centers in Caracas and her surroundings to seek, without success, her husband. None of the Chavista authorities offers concrete answers, but she assures that they have it “hidden and captive, clandestinely, somewhere unknown” and that “they have ordered their officials not to allow me to know the real and concrete place where Rafael is located.”

These months have been “much outrage and pain” for Mariana González. «I have witnessed as officials of detention centers hide information to relatives looking for their loved ones. At a time when inevitably I have cried for indignation and helplessness for not finding RafaelI have been treated cruelly, because it seems that even crying before these circumstances is prohibited ».

However, Mariana has assumed the fight in the search for her husband “with a lot of physical and mental resistance to endure myself and firm before my children, without giving up doing everything humanitarianly possible by his father.”

At the end of February, Mariana was able to know that her husband Rafael had undergone an “irregular” presentation hearing before the criminal courts that deal with terrorist issues. As usual in the Caribbean country, the defendant does not allow him to be assisted by a trusted lawyer. Nor communicate with someone.

“There are serious irregularities in Rafael’s presentation before court,” denounces his wife. First they gave her wrong information regarding the future date of presentation of her husband. Then they told him that the hearing had already passed, but that the assigned defender of Tubular had not been present. He had attended an anonymous assistant. “In summary, I have only been able to have a very general and ‘referential’ knowledge, very generic and vague, of that irregular and unconstitutional presentation audience to which Rafael was submitted.”

«Rafael is kept in a cruel situation of forced disappearance just for being a son -in -law of my father», Mariana argues. «A year ago, the lives of all the members of my family, including me, took an unexpected turn, none of us looked for it. My dad was for many years a server of the Venezuelan state, a career diplomat, who left our beloved country high. His only interest has been to put his grain of sand to build a better country for all Venezuelans. While we have always been, we are and always be a strong family, united and formed with good principles and values, today we are a destroyed family ».

“I still do not exceed my parents’ exile and now I face a cruel and inhuman reality,” laments Edmundo González’s daughter. «My children could not say goodbye to their grandparentswith whom they shared daily. My children saw the cruel way they took their father and left them alone in the street. That is simply a total and absolutely inhuman act. Explaining the reason why they took their father is cruel and painful, both for them and me. We raised and form our children only with the truth, therefore to lie to them and hide what they lived was not an option. In his heads he stayed the idea that Venezuela was not a safe country for their grandparents and that’s why they left».

“I wonder what will go through his thoughts now to see how the days and months go by and his dad does not return home,” says Mariana. «We cannot lose hope of The freedom that belongs to us. Human dignity is respected, it is not negotiated ».