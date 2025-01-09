Edmundo González Urrutia, winner of the last Venezuelan elections, denounced on January 7 the kidnapping of his son-in-law, Rafael Tudaresan accusation to which his daughter Mariana González de Tudares joined this Thursday. «We have not been given any information about his whereabouts.nor about the detention and confinement center in which he is located,” it said in a statement.

The opposition leader already announced this Tuesday some details about the kidnapping, such as that Tudares was on his way to school with his six and seven-year-old children when the events occurred. “Hooded men dressed in black intercepted him, put him in a gold-colored truck, license plate AA54E2C, and took him away,” he explained.

This Thursday, Mariana González has confirmed that her husband continues to be detained “by security agents and intelligence officers of the Venezuelan State” and has no information about where he is or about “his physical and personal integrity” after having been searching for him in the main official detention centers. “Even the right to a call has been denied,” he said.

The daughter of the opposition leader recalled: “He cannot be kept hidden, isolated, incommunicado,” because as quoted in the note, Tudades has the right to have a lawyer and to be visited by his wife. Besides denies its “direct or indirect” connection with political issues. “He has not participated in any way with the events that are intended to be attributed to him and, in general, he has not incurred in any situation that could have a criminal or crime nature,” he stressed, in contrast to the accusations coming from the Maduro Government.









In this sense, Mariana González has claimed that Tudades is innocent and maintains that His kidnapping is a retaliation against González Urrutia. “Those facts that are intended to be attributed to my father cannot be extended to his entire personal and family environment,” he stated, adding: “We request that we be informed urgently about the detention center and the place where they are unjustifiably kept. kidnapped my husband.