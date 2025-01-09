The daughter of Edmundo González, Mariana González, denounced this Thursday that she continues without knowing the whereabouts of her husbandRafael Tudares, kidnapped by the Maduro regime this Tuesday, as a measure of pressure on the opposition leader.

“My husband is still in a situation of kidnapping by security agents and intelligence officers of the Venezuelan State, without us having been given any information about his whereabouts nor about the detention and detention center in which he is located. Nor do we have concrete information about his physical and personal integrity,” he denounced in a statement.

She assures that she and her lawyer have requested “by all available means” that Rafael Tudares be allowed “to have access to his trusted lawyer and to obtain a family visit from his wife,” as stated in the country’s constitution: “He cannot be keep hidden, isolated, incommunicado. Even the right to a call has been denied.”

The Minister of the Interior of Venezuela, Diosdado Cabello, confirmed this Wednesday the arrest of Tudaresaccused of organizing the investiture of Edmundo González outside the law, an accusation that the arrested man’s wife wanted to deny: “Rafael is not directly or indirectly linked to political affairs, he has not participated in any way with the events that took place. they try to attribute to him and, in general, he has not incurred in any situation that could have a criminal or crime nature.

She also emphasizes that the “kidnapping” of her husband “is a measure of political retaliation” against Edmundo González, emphasizing that “those events that they try to attribute to my fatherthey cannot be extended to their entire personal and family environment.

We publicly denounce the situation we are suffering and requests that we be informed urgently of the detention center and place where they unjustifiably keep my husband kidnapped. We will continue fighting for respect for the rights and freedom of Rafael Tudares,” the statement concludes.