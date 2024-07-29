Given the lack of results in the Venezuelan presidential electionsPerkins Rocha, spokesman for the campaign command of candidate Edmundo González, said that they are willing to “defend happiness.”

“We are ready to defend the happiness of the citizens that was expressed today in the streets. We are faithful to that sentiment. Popular sovereignty is the most sacred thing. We will not allow this to be violated,” he said.

Elections in Venezuela.

He also assured that electoral witnesses will remain at the polling stations.

“The eyes of the world are on Venezuela right now. Be careful, government officials. Don’t fool the citizens again,” he added.

He said that the campaign has “proof of the results,” and he stressed the need to tell the “truth.”

“Our best instrument has been the truth. For that, we will be willing to give our lives,” he concluded before the media.

The opposition coalition has insisted on monitoring the votes through witnesses, who “are the technical eyes, the qualified eyes that citizens have” for the transparency of these elections, in which ten candidates participate, including President Nicolás Maduro, who is seeking re-election.

Previously, Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado had asked electoral witnesses to secure the voting record of the presidential elections.

“To all witnesses: you have the right to take the report. The report is the evidence, make sure you have it and follow the Command protocol,” X said on social media.

Machado supports the candidacy of Edmundo González Urrutia, standard-bearer of the largest opposition coalition, the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD).

Developing news, expect an update soon…

*With information from EFE