Edmundo González will put together his electoral plan with two important ideas, the program that María Corina Machado had outlined in her document Venezuela, land of grace and the Country Plan. The opposition candidate has not yet finished his proposals for what could be his next years in office in Venezuela, but he bases his ideas on “achieving freedom, democracy and prosperity.” Based on these two documents, Edmundo plans to draft his own document entitled Public policy guidelines for a national unity government program.

If he wins the electoral contest, Edmundo González will take office on January 10, 2025, and according to what he has said in various interviews, such as the one he had with CNN, one of his immediate actions will be to free political prisoners. Below you can review what the opposition candidate has said on the most relevant issues for Venezuela.

Security

The opposition claims that there will be no politicized armed forces in its administration.

Guyana through the Essequibo

González Urrutia will seek to apply the 1966 Geneva Agreement, with a negotiated solution.

Health

The proposal is to improve the primary health care system. Although Edmundo González has not given more details, María Corina Machado’s government plan speaks of the creation of a comprehensive health system through private and public insurance that will allow universal health coverage and quality service to patients.

Economy

González proposes reducing inflation and improving wages so that the currency does not depreciate. His policy is in favor of free enterprise and the free market. He seeks to vindicate the value of work for economic recovery through the reduction of inflation and the improvement of wages so that the currency does not depreciate. María Corina Machado’s government plan mentions an “expansive stabilization to eliminate poverty and promote the growth of the middle class.”

Environment

The opposition government is seeking to privatize the oil industry and harness gas and clean energy. María Corina also speaks of a transition in the energy model and in her speeches she emphasizes protecting the environment through her policies.

Education and culture

The opposition candidate has spoken of improving public education to ensure equal opportunities.

Society

The social milestone that marks González’s campaign is seeking to reunite families that have had to break up due to the exodus and exile. He also maintains that Venezuelans should remain in their country; in a meeting he had with young people he said, “we are going to create the conditions so that they can develop their talents here and not have to leave.” The candidate also mentions that he will promote an effective social protection system and has said that he will implement emergency social programs; although he has not given more details on this matter.

Domestic policy

González Urrutia has mentioned that there will be amnesty and transitional justice processes and says that political prisoners will be released. On the other hand, the candidate has declared that he will stop and sanction corruption “through strict accountability and auditing mechanisms in all State institutions.”

Foreign policy

The opposition seeks diplomatic openness to improve foreign policy with strategic partners.