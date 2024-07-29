The young ambassador Edmundo González Urrutia was one of those responsible for Felipe González’s return to Spain in the mid-1970s, at the beginning of the Spanish Transition. The arrangement was coordinated by the then president of Venezuela, Carlos Andrés Pérez, and González Urrutia remembers it perfectly: “I was on a mission in Geneva, and President Pérez was too, on an official visit. At one point, Foreign Minister Escovar Salom asked me: ‘Come by this hotel, this person will be waiting for you so that you can get him on the presidential plane because he is leaving for his country. You look for him and take him.’ That’s what I did: I introduced myself to him, I saw who he was. I put him in the back of the plane and we took him to Spain. When we got off at Barajas, President Pérez said to Adolfo Suárez, jokingly: ‘I’ve got a stowaway for you.’ That’s how I took Felipe back to his country.”

A diplomat with a long career in the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry, González Urrutia, the candidate who faced Nicolás Maduro in the presidential elections, was Venezuela’s ambassador to Algeria, Tunisia and Argentina. He is a professor and writer with an intellectual work of some length. He speaks four languages. He worked on Venezuela’s incorporation into Mercosur and was secretary of state for the country’s development. pro tempore of the Ibero-American Summit of Nations held on Margarita Island in 1997.

With this record of service and the many studies and contributions to the programmatic work of the Democratic Unity Roundtable (now the Unitary Platform), it is surprising how unknown he was until very recently. Edmundo González Urrutia did not want power, he did not seek it: power has knocked on his door. María Corina Machado, the absolute leader of the opposition, thought of him after she was disqualified and the next one she appointed, the historian Corina Yoris. Then Edmundo’s time came, and they had to convince him. At this point in his life he did not see himself in a mission of this caliber. In the end, he accepted, and here he is, on the ledge of history.

There is an important reason for his lack of visibility: he is a shy guy. Very disciplined and hard-working, he is reluctant to argue loudly and does not like to draw attention to himself. Until the demands of politics knocked on his door, it can be said that he was “a man of his house”: someone with a family life, attached to his wife, daughters and grandchildren, with academic routines and learned procedures.

“As a boss, he is a very respectful, kind, approachable man. He may seem distant because he is shy. I worked with him at the Foreign Ministry, I was one of his assistants. He is a very good diplomat. A good tennis player. He likes to eat well. He likes music a lot, The Beatles, Celine Dion.” This is how one of his personal friends from his time at the Foreign Ministry, who has preferred not to be identified, describes him.

“González Urrutia was a very good friend of Thomas Shannon, the American diplomat. They enjoyed playing tennis a lot,” the source recalls. González Urrutia is the great-great-grandson of Wenceslao Urrutia, Venezuelan foreign minister during the government of Julián Castro in 1868. Those close to him agree that he has a sharp sense of humor in his close circle of friends, although he tends to be somewhat reserved and distant in formal settings.

“Edmundo is a lifelong member of the Venezuelan diplomatic service, a career diplomat,” says historian Edgardo Mondolfi, who worked with him at the Venezuelan Embassy in Buenos Aires.

A graduate of the School of International Studies at the Central University of Venezuela, he spent his entire career in the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry. González Urrutia was part of the country’s diplomatic service well into the government of Hugo Chávez. The Foreign Ministry’s career diplomats were progressively replaced by personnel loyal to the ideological principles and hegemonic objectives of Chavismo. According to sources, he held out until 2006.

“I would say that he is a man of great serenity. He does not usually get upset. He is careful with the details when proceeding. He likes to write, he has intellectual concerns. He is the author of some important biographies, such as the one he wrote about the historian Carracciolo Parra Pérez, and he has compiled several books on international politics,” Mondolfi recalls.

Although he has been very careful not to antagonize María Corina Machado, who is pushing his candidacy, González Urrutia definitely has other styles and a different school of approach in politics, and he has tried to find spaces to listen to his interlocutors and form his impressions regarding his new responsibility.

Some of these politicians, such as Ramón Guillermo Aveledo (for a long time, executive secretary of the MUD) or Ramón José Medina, have different opinions from Machado. González Urrutia is not a man of extremes: his thinking is close to Christian democracy, and his personal style naturally tends towards the creation of spaces for dialogue, political realism and the search for consensus.

Although he has provided advice to various opposition factions, González Urrutia is one of its officials who does not work for the parties, but for the unitary bodies that the opposition maintains as a political bloc (formerly the Democratic Unity Roundtable, now the Unitary Platform), which are generally rather small. During these years, without raising antagonisms, González Urrutia has been very close to the Fermín Toro Institute of Parliamentary Studies, founded by Aveledo, and an assistant to the Platform. In this work of professional support for the needs of the Unitary Platform, González Urrutia has made a cause with leaders such as José Luis Cartaya, Gerardo Blyde, Medina or Fernando Martínez Mottola.

“He is a gentleman,” said one of his assistants, who preferred not to give her name. “He is sometimes a little impatient,” a trait that coincides with the versions of some journalists, who attest that he has become irritated by certain types of questions that are difficult to answer, or by the lack of time imposed by television.

González Urrutia’s appointment was a small miracle: his name and his career, in line with the current needs of the opposition, emerged from nowhere. “When they surrounded me to ask me to take up the candidacy, and ended up leaving me without arguments, what I said to María Corina and the rest of the leaders present was: everything is fine, now go convince my wife that I am going to be the candidate,” recalls González Urrutia. The mission was successfully accomplished: it is she, and his daughters, according to his own confession, who accompany him and assist him in all the details of the campaign. Even if he did not want it, even if he did not seek it, the hope of a part of the country that wants a change fell on his shoulders during the campaign.

