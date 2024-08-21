Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate Edmundo González Urrutia has issued a statement in which he warns that the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) cannot assume functions that correspond to the National Electoral Council. He thus anticipates the results of the authentication process that the TSJ, controlled by Chavismo, is carrying out, without showing them to the public, on the minutes of the presidential elections of July 28. González Urrutia also recalls that the Venezuelan Constitution establishes the inalienable nature of popular sovereignty, manifested through the vote. The opposition claims that the Government has set up a fraud to avoid recognizing its victory.

“The National Electoral Council must enforce what the people have ordered, and comply with and enforce the Constitution and the laws,” says González Urrutia, once again claiming his electoral victory. “The people’s decision cannot be ignored by any person, no matter what position of power they hold, by any organ of public power, and much less by those who seek to cling to power.”

“The Electoral Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice is not authorized under any circumstances to exercise the functions it is exercising,” the statement continues. “If it were to do so, it would be violating the principle of separation of public powers, as clearly established in form and substance in the National Constitution. The TSJ would be invading an exclusive duty of the Electoral Power and trampling on the decision of the people.”

Once the National Electoral Council, chaired by Elvis Amoroso, declared Nicolás Maduro the winning candidate on the night of July 28, the Electoral Power denounced a hacking of its structures, and subsequently closed its doors, without offering any report of the voting records to the participating candidates, nor detailed information on the votes at the tables, as is always the custom. Since then, Amoroso and the rest of the CNE have remained silent.

When the opposition challenged the TSJ’s announcement, it almost immediately published a comprehensive inventory of the digitalized minutes on a website, obtained by its witnesses and many anonymous collaborators in rigorous investigations carried out that same night. María Corina Machado invited anyone who wanted to check the minutes posted on the website, circumventing the CNE’s secrecy, and declared Edmundo González Urrutia the winner.

This circumstance, and the protests by the population following the announcement – in which nine statues of Hugo Chavez were torn down across the country on his birthday – provoked the anger of the government, which harshly repressed the protests, while denouncing “a new conspiracy of fascism.”

Many electoral witnesses have been prosecuted and accused of being part of a conspiracy. Chavista leader Jorge Rodríguez has denounced that the electoral records in the hands of the opposition are forged.

Amid the controversy, Maduro announced that he had all the minutes, and asked the TSJ, “as the highest court in the Republic,” to settle the dispute over the results, for which he has provided, without showing the public, the voting minutes of the election night.

The president of the TSJ, Caryslia Rodríguez, declared herself competent to hear the case and promised a detailed examination of each record, in order to verify its veracity and grant institutional legitimacy to the winner. The state channel Venezolana de Televisión offers periodic reports on the counting and verification work of the technicians.

Opposition technicians argue that voting records are very complex instruments to hack, with electronic signatures, a specific paper and a QR code, and that it would be very easy to verify whether or not they are authentic. “There are people who say that they (the Chavistas) are working to show some records,” said María Corina Machado at the last opposition rally in Caracas. “I hope they do it. It would be public proof of fraud. I am waiting for them: publish your records,” she added amid general applause.

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the People-Centered Party, Enrique Márquez, has requested the recusal of Caryslia Rodríguez, the president of the Supreme Court, in this dispute, “because she has not hidden, either in the past or in the present, her political ties with the ruling party. A judge cannot dispense justice if he is not impartial.”

