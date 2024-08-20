The standard-bearer of the majority opposition of Venezuela, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutiacalled the president on Monday Nicolás Maduro to “take the step now” to begin “a peaceful transition”for which he said he was willing to engage in political dialogue.

Through a video posted on social media, the leader of the Democratic Unitary Platform -main opposition bloc- urged Maduro and his government to “step aside and take the step now to begin a peaceful transition,” following the presidential elections on July 28, in which the coalition claims that its standard-bearer won.

“All of Venezuela demands that we make the necessary efforts to ensure that popular sovereignty is respected. For this reason, I am willing to engage in political dialogue to begin the definitive transformation of our nation,” he said.

González Urrutia, whom Maduro often calls a “coward,” also said that citizens remain “firm” in their demand that “the decision to change peacefully expressed” in the elections, whose official result gave victory to the Chavista leader, be recognized.

News in development…